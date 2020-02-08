John Dose Jr.

(1925-2010)

WAVERLY -- John (Jack) Esau Dose Jr., 94, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 6, , at Waverly Health Center.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1925, in Keokuk, son of John Sr. and Ruth (McCoy) Dose. On Sept. 11, 1959, he married Marilyn Bradley at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Keokuk

Jack graduated from Keokuk High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. He then attended Carthage (Ill.) College.

Jack and Marilyn began their married life in Keokuk where he worked as an installer with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. They moved several times, Clinton, Indianola, and finally Waverly where he finished his 38-year career with Northwestern Bell (US West) as regional manager for Waverly and 10 surrounding communities. He retired in 1986.

In his early years, Jack taught Sunday School, served as church treasurer at St. Paul's UCC in Keokuk, as church council president at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clinton, as a Boy Scout leader, and as president of CWA(Communication Workers of America) on two occasions. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, of the AMVETS in Keokuk, Clinton and Indianola, and the Elks Club in Waterloo.