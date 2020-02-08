John Dose Jr.

(1925-2010)
WAVERLY -- John (Jack) Esau Dose Jr., 94, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 6, , at Waverly Health Center.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1925, in Keokuk, son of John Sr. and Ruth (McCoy) Dose. On Sept. 11, 1959, he married Marilyn Bradley at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Keokuk
Jack graduated from Keokuk High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. He then attended Carthage (Ill.) College.
Jack and Marilyn began their married life in Keokuk where he worked as an installer with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. They moved several times, Clinton, Indianola, and finally Waverly where he finished his 38-year career with Northwestern Bell (US West) as regional manager for Waverly and 10 surrounding communities. He retired in 1986.
In his early years, Jack taught Sunday School, served as church treasurer at St. Paul's UCC in Keokuk, as church council president at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clinton, as a Boy Scout leader, and as president of CWA(Communication Workers of America) on two occasions. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, of the AMVETS in Keokuk, Clinton and Indianola, and the Elks Club in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; five children, Ruth Ann (Kate Brendler) Dewey of Baltimore, Lynn Dose of Lake Mills, Wis., Jane (Curt) Miller of Mequon, Wis., Christine (Tim) Spratt of Waverly and John (Svetlana) Dose of DePere, Wis.; five grandchildren, Alexandra Jane Miller, Erica Lynn Miller, Emilie Ann Spratt, John Alexander Dose, and Leo Alexander Dose; a sister-in-law, Sandy Dose of Brookings, Ore., and nieces and nephews in Oregon.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Robert; and twin sisters who died in infancy.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly, with private burial of cremains in the spring at St. Paul's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Schools or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Jack's greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed talking politics, golfing, cooking, and bowling.
