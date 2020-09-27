(1955—2020)
CEDAR FALLS – John David “J.D.” Arrasmith, 65, of Cedar Falls died Friday, September 18, 2020 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
J.D. was born August 9, 1955 in Waterloo, son of David G. and Margaret (Sailer) Arrasmith. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and worked as a carpenter with the Carpenter’s Union Local 1835 and then Local 675. He married Jayneen “Jay” Lyons on June 22, 1985 at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife; two sisters, Suelynn (Rod) Roman of South Whitley, IN, and Lael Elaine Arrasmith of Ames. Preceded in death by: his parents.
No services are planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
