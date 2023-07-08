John David Britt

March 1, 1937-July 4, 2023

WATERLOO-John David Britt, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John R. and Rosemary K. Phelan Britt. He married Beverly Nolting on August 4, 1963, in Moorehead, MN. They renewed their vows on August 4, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

John served in the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement. He was employed with John Deere for 30 years. After his retirement, he and Beverly owned and operated the Park Road Inn.

Survivors include: his wife, Beverly of Waterloo; his daughters, Theresa Britt of Waterloo and Rheajeanne Britt of CT.; two grandchildren, Megan (Chase) Jones of S.C. and Erick (Jill) Fleener of WI; two great-grandchildren, Lochlan and Elodie Jones; his sisters, Mary Jane Hursh of Cedar Falls and Rebecca Britt of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Tommy Britt, Karen Kurtt, and Paul Britt; nieces and nephews, Emily Carlson, Annaleigh Carlson, Silas Opdahl, and Maelyn Opdahl.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment at the Veterans Cemetery in Winterset. Full military rights will be conducted at the church by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com