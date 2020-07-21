John D. Fisher

(1951-2020)
WATERLOO – John David Fisher, 68, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 15, in Kenosha.
He was born October 25, 1951 in Waterloo.
John was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the U. S. Air Force.
Survivors include: a cousin, Dr. Ronald (Susan) Roth of Olatha, Kansas.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Calvary Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 at the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.