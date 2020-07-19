John D. Fisher
WATERLOO – John David Fisher, 68, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 15, in Kenosha.

He was born October 25, 1951 in Waterloo.

John was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the U. S. Air Force.

Survivors include: a cousin, Dr. Ronald (Susan) Roth of Olatha, Kansas.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Calvary Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 at the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

