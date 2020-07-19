John D. Fisher

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survivors include: a cousin, Dr. Ronald (Susan) Roth of Olatha, Kansas.Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Calvary Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 at the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.