John D. Carr, Sr.
Celebration of Life services for John D. Carr, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 2pm—3pm at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703. For full details, please visit https://conta.cc/3fZBduB.

