APLINGTON-John Christians, Jr., age 82, of Aplington, formerly of Parkersburg, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Maple Manor Assisted Living, in Aplington, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

