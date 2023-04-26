John Jacobs, 78, Chicago, Illinois, passed away on October 16, 2020. John was born on October 22, 1943 in Waterloo where he attended school. After graduation from UNI, he and his wife Margaret (nee Russell) relocated to Chicago where John pursued graduate studies at University of Chicago, and Margaret developed her career as a professional cellist. John retired in 2019 after many years at Loyola University Chicago, teaching and sharing his love of literature, writing, and poetry. He was survived by his wife Margaret, sister Diane Jacobs of Depoe Bay, Oregon, niece and grandniece Allison, and Emma Lowe of Portland, Oregon.