WATERLOO — John C. Woodcock Sr., 103, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 13, at the Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1914, in Hinsdale, Ill., son of Robert L. and Edyth (Bliss) Woodcock. He married Marjorie Peterson on Jan. 31, 1942, in Minneapolis, and they later divorced. He married Frances Mae Lee on Nov. 4, 1979, in Waterloo; she died Nov. 19, 2010.
John graduated from high school in Hinsdale and then attended the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army Field Artillery during World War II and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a manager at Montgomery Ward for 14 years while living in Minneapolis. He moved to Waterloo and worked at Black’s Department Store for five years and then J. C. Penney as an advertising manager until retiring in 1977.
John was member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo Senior Golf League, Waterloo Elks Club, and played percussion in the UNI New Horizons Band.
Survived by: a son, Jack (Cindy) Woodcock Jr. of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; a daughter, Edith (Fred) Meserve of Westbrook, Maine; a stepdaughter, Eunice (Harold) Brustkern of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Mara (Rob) Williams, Ben Woodcock, Stephanie McAdams, Brent (Jane) Coralli, Todd (Tracy) Coralli, Larry D. Coralli, Faith (Shawn) Dooney and Michael (Deb) Brustkern; a granddaughter-in-law, Jen McAdams; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Gwen Bowers; a stepson, Larry Coralli; a grandson, Matthew McAdams; and two brothers, Robert Jr. and Lindsay Woodcock.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
John enjoyed playing golf, cards, dancing and traveling with Fran down south during the winter. He also volunteered at Covenant for many years.
