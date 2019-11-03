John C. Shumaker

(1948-2019)
WATERLOO — John Carl Shumaker, 70, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 26 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids of a massive heart attack.
He was born Nov. 29, 1948, to Kenneth and Joyce Shumaker in Oelwein.
He graduated from Waterloo West High and later attended the University of Iowa where he completed his degree work. John was a Vietnam-era veteran who served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Survived by: his brothers, James, Kenny, Terry and Steve Shumaker; his sisters, Janet Tibbetts, Diane McNeely, Judi, Kayte and Mary Shumaker; his aunt, Bonnie Olsen; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents: and his brothers, Dennis and Patrick Shumaker.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be sent to Kenny Shumaker, 937 Cornwall, Waterloo 50702.
Throughout his life, John was an environmentalist and avid activist for various social causes. He enjoyed writing poems and pros and made videos spreading his message of peace and love for others and the earth. John was a generous, peace-loving man. John loved his family and they loved him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.