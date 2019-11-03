John C. Shumaker

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — John Carl Shumaker, 70, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 26 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids of a massive heart attack.

He was born Nov. 29, 1948, to Kenneth and Joyce Shumaker in Oelwein.

He graduated from Waterloo West High and later attended the University of Iowa where he completed his degree work. John was a Vietnam-era veteran who served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

Survived by: his brothers, James, Kenny, Terry and Steve Shumaker; his sisters, Janet Tibbetts, Diane McNeely, Judi, Kayte and Mary Shumaker; his aunt, Bonnie Olsen; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents: and his brothers, Dennis and Patrick Shumaker.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be sent to Kenny Shumaker, 937 Cornwall, Waterloo 50702.

Throughout his life, John was an environmentalist and avid activist for various social causes. He enjoyed writing poems and pros and made videos spreading his message of peace and love for others and the earth. John was a generous, peace-loving man. John loved his family and they loved him.

