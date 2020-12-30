July 3, 1937-December 15, 2020
John C. Kobliska, age 83, of Waterloo, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating the mass. There will be a one hour visitation at the church prior to the funeral mass on Saturday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
John Charles was born July 3, 1937, the son of Charles and Blanche (Burgart) Kobliska in New Hampton, IA. He attended and graduated from New Hampton High School. After completing his education, John made his home in Waterloo and began his 34 year career at John Deere, retiring in 1993. After retirement, John enjoyed going to auctions and working on cars. He also enjoyed fishing in Minnesota.
John is survived by his children, Jim (Marsha) Kobliska of Lansing, IA, Sue (Dave) Weber of Waterloo, IA, Mike (Sheila) Kobliska of Cedar Falls, IA and Kathy (Mike) Matias of Marion, IA; his granddaughter, Brooke (Blaine) Brainerd of Charles City, IA; his brothers Louie (Kathy Hanson) Kobliska, Mike Kobliska both of New Hampton and Harlan Kobliska of Waterloo; his sisters, Joan (Delbert) Lechtenburg of New Hampton and Mary Borchers of Garner, IA and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Charlotte, Bob, Pat, and Rosemary in infancy.
