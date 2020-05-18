John C. Knutson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1939-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- John Charles Knutson, 81, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, May 13, at home.

He was born March 11, 1939, in Chickasaw County, son of Theodore and Tina (Nelson) Knutson. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1957. In 1962, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. John then began a farming career in Chickasaw County. John married Kathryn Rosemary Mikes on Feb. 12, 1966; she died in 2009. John operated the family's trucking business for more than 30 years, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors: two daughters, Amanda Knutson and Emily (Knutson) Dust of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Donna Jepson of Kimberly, Wis.; sons-in law, Omkar Naik and Andrew Dust; a granddaughter Maya Knutson Naik; a brother-in-law, Richard (Lou Ann) Mikes of Sanibel, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Norma (Henry) Munson, Oriette (Clarence) Adams, Theodora (Godfrey) Natvig, Stanley (LaVonne) Knutson, Lois (John) Davis, Colleen (Thomas) Pollock and Shirley Knutson; and a brother-in-law, Don Jepson.

John's greatest joy was talking to his two daughters each day and was always there to support them in their journeys.

