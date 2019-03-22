Try 3 months for $3
John C. King Sr.

(1946-2019)

WATERLOO — John C. King Sr., 72, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 15, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Tuchula, Miss., son of Carrie B. Larry Wright and Squire King. He married Anita Smith in 1967, and they later divorced. He married Juanita Williams on Oct. 17, 1992.

John graduated from East High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1968-69. He worked at DSC in the maintenance department for a number of years before retiring.

He was a member of Savior Missionary Baptist Church and sang in the men’s choir.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Tammi King of Orlando, Fla., and Vanessa King of Milwaukee; son John C. (CenThia) King Jr. and stepson Ricky Dedrick, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ola Mae Wilder, Nadene (Willie) Winters, Cathy Burt and Mae Ola (Kevin) Kelly, all of Waterloo; four brothers, Walter King, Sam King, Willie (Carletha) King and Thomas Malone, all of Waterloo; an uncle, Kelsey (Odell) King of Hot Springs, Ark.; and an aunt, Abvenice (Robert) Sisk of Milwaukee.

Preceded in death by: Carrie B. (Larry) LeFlore; stepfather, Lincoln LeFlore Sr.; his father; stepmother, Ora Lee King; two sisters, Bessie (Larry) Wright and Annette LeFlore Sproles; a sister-in-law, Diane Allen; mother-in-law, Mary Wilder; five brothers, Charlie King, Tommie Whitaker, Lincoln LeFlore Jr., Joe Louis LeFlore and J.C. LeFlore; a nephew, J.W. Wilder Jr.; and grandparents, John Pepper Larry and Luvenana Larry.

Services: noon Saturday, March 23, at Savior Baptist Church, 1220 Roosevelt St., with full military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 726 Mobile St.

