John Hogan

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pardoned two turkeys from Storm Lake in the annual tradition at the governor’s mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines.

Having been spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table, the turkeys — Benjamin and Franklin — will move to Living History Farms in Urbandale.Iowa produces more than 12 million turkeys annually — seventh-most in the nation — on 130 farms, and the industry is related to 30,000 jobs and a $12 billion economic impact, Reynolds said.

The event also was attended by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, and Lynn Schable, the first female president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.John C. Hogan

 LEE-GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU

John C. Hogan, 88, of Winthrop, IA passed away November 25, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret and four daughters: Linda (Michael) Moore, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff, Janet (Alan) Cook, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, all of Winthrop.

The six grandchildren are: Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha), and Cameron (Megan). The ten great-grandchildren include: Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan, and Kaisley.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. David Beckman officiating.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop where there will be a rosary at 3 p.m. and a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Friends also may call one hour before Mass at the Parish Center on Saturday. Burial with military rites will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop, Iowa.

