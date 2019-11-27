John C. Hogan, 88, of Winthrop, IA passed away November 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret and four daughters: Linda (Michael) Moore, Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff, Janet (Alan) Cook, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking, all of Winthrop.
The six grandchildren are: Jessica, Matthew, Patrick (Tiffany), Michelle (Mitch), Daniel (Samantha), and Cameron (Megan). The ten great-grandchildren include: Emma, Abby, Aiden, Leighton, Camden, Remington, Ryleigh, Maisie, Dolan, and Kaisley.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. David Beckman officiating.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop where there will be a rosary at 3 p.m. and a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Friends also may call one hour before Mass at the Parish Center on Saturday. Burial with military rites will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop, Iowa.
