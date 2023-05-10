March 3, 1941-May 6, 2023
John C. Bohr died peacefully Saturday, May 6 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home at age 82. He was born March 3, 1941 in Ossian, Iowa to the parents of John and Anna Bohr. John retired in 2003 after 29 years with Black Hawk Waste. Work was a big part of John’s life. He enjoyed working as a delivery driver with Bearing Distribution Inc. (BDI) where he worked part- time until his passing and still never mastered the computer! John enjoyed the Cubs, family, growing his tomatoes and socializing – especially over breakfast with his friends at Jassie’s.
John is survived by his wife, Sheila, daughter Joanne (Alan) Averhoff and son, Joe (Denise); granddaughters Alyssa (Coleman) Averhoff; Jenna and Ashlynn; great grandson Tatum; brothers Luke and Leroy (Shirley); sisters Lucy, Janet; sister-in-laws Marilyn Bohr, Annette Wiltgen, brother-in-law Lester Hageman, Dave Lutterman and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Luella, Clarita, Sister Norma Jean and Lois; brothers Mark, Carl, Kenny and Art; sister-in-laws Francis, Janice, Lorrena, Kathy and brother-in-law Tony Schissel.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Waterloo. Visitation one hour prior to service.
