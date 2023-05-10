John C. Bohr died peacefully Saturday, May 6 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home at age 82. He was born March 3, 1941 in Ossian, Iowa to the parents of John and Anna Bohr. John retired in 2003 after 29 years with Black Hawk Waste. Work was a big part of John’s life. He enjoyed working as a delivery driver with Bearing Distribution Inc. (BDI) where he worked part- time until his passing and still never mastered the computer! John enjoyed the Cubs, family, growing his tomatoes and socializing – especially over breakfast with his friends at Jassie’s.