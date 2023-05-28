Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 16, 1948-May 15, 2023

John C. Ackerman, 74, passed away at home in his sleep on the 15th of May. John was born the 16th of July in 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa. John is the son of Don and Belva (Bader) Ackerman. He married the love of his life Kathy May on June 26, 1970. Kathy preceded John in death on March 11, 2023.

John graduated from Orange High School and then joined and served in the Navy as an Engine Mechanic until his Honorable Discharge in 1969, earning 3 Bronze Stars in this time. After this John worked at The Wonder Bakery, John Deere, Rath Packing, Goodwill Industries, PCI, Iowa Sands and then retired from Heartland Paper after nearly 20 years of service.

John loved to spend time with his daughter and grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking care of his plants and garden, as well as going fishing and creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art. John was the most caring and thoughtful person many people ever met. He was there when he was needed and loved to make people smile. John made a positive impact on many of the people in life and lived to make sure his family was happy and taken care of.

John is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Ackerman and two grandchildren, Brittany and Brody Swope of Waterloo. Two brothers, Mike Ackerman, Robert (Diana) Ackerman, and one sister, Diane (Don) McNamara. Also, many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy Ackerman, his parents Donald and Belva (Bader) Ackerman. Aunts and Uncles and Cousins as well. John was loved, and loved his entire family with his whole heart. Respecting Johns wishes, a service will not be held, a small remembrance was had with his daughter and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, please direct any donations to the Veterans Association, as they were a great support to John these past years.