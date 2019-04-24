(1923-2019)
LINCOLN — John Buskohl, 95, of Lincoln, died Saturday, April 20, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Johnnie “John” Buskohl Jr. was born Nov. 30, 1923, in rural Holland, son of John Sr. and Helen (Halfwasen) Buskohl. He married Lois “Gail” Clarke on Feb. 14, 1949, at Methodist Church in Conrad. She preceded him in death.
He graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1943 and joined the Army during World War II, stationed in Germany and Italy with the 1st Armored Division. John returned home to farm. He and his wife made their home on the farm north of Holland, later moving to Lincoln in 1960 where John continued to farm. He eventually retired from farming in 1976, worked at Lincoln Equipment until 1983, and finally retired from the Iowa Veterans Home in 1988.
He went on the first Honor Flight on June 22, 2010. He was a past member of the Lincoln City Council, AMVETS, Lions Club, Gladbrook American Legion, and was involved with the Lincoln Fire Department for many years. John also helped to found the Ostfriesen Society in Wellsburg.
Survived by: his children, Nancy Butler of Loon Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada, Jim (Sue) Buskohl of Reinbeck, Jerry (Debra) Buskohl of Waterloo and David Buskohl of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Esther Klosterboer; many nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Harvey; a sister, Jennie Buseman; and a son-in-law, Steven Butler.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery in rural Gladbrook with military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
John had many hobbies, including gardening and canning. He enjoyed watching baseball and was a Minnesota Twins fan. John built things with wood, making model barns for his children. He loved his family and cherished the time he could spend with his children and grandchildren.
