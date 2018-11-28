John Bordeaux 

John passed away on December 27, 2017. He was born June 27, 1927 to Adeline Califf in Waterloo, Iowa. He proudly served his country in WWII. He lived in New York for 25 years where he owned several nightclubs and upon returning to Waterloo he ran the Hitching Post and Big Country and with the help of his mother, he also ran the Round Up.
Services are being held by his nieces and nephew.
John was preceded in death by his mother Adeline and his maternal grandparents Frank and Myrtle Sawyer.
Graveside services will be held this Friday, November 30, with the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 Honor Guard presenting at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Eagle Center.
Memorials may be given in John’s name to the Veterans Home or any related veterans group.
