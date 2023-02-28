September 4, 1938-February 25, 2023

OELWEIN-John Becker, 84, of Oelwein passed away February 25, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Visitation will be held at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary preceding visitation at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Lunch will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Memorials may be directed to the family for donation to charities of the family’s choice.

John Conklin Becker was born September 4, 1938 in Oelwein, Iowa, to Clarence and Opal Bates Becker. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Oelwein and graduated in 1956. John was united in marriage to Kathleen Hogan at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank, Iowa, on February 251 1960. Three children were born to this union.

John was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a faithful member and volunteer for the Oelwein Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree member. He was also a former Grand Knight and District Deputy.

John worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1959-1985 when he retired due to illness. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to breakfast with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kaye) Becker; children, Gregory (Sue) Becker, Waterloo, Anne Becker (Mitch Corcoran), Oelwein, and Patrick (Angela) Becker, Waterloo; grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Sanders, James (Erica) Crawford, Jeffrey (Karen) Becker, Elizabeth Becker and Hannah Becker; great-grandchildren, Jackson deNeui, Emma Crawford, Cooper Crawford and Brennley Sanders; and twin broth r, Joseph (Carole) Becker.