John B. Demuth

(1935-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — John Bernard Demuth, 84, of Independence, died Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Buchanan County Health Center after a short illness.
He was born April 4, 1935, in rural Buchanan County, son of John Peter Demuth and Irene Kathryn (Friedman) Demuth. On Oct. 4, 1958, he married Annabelle Marie Roth at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
John graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in 1953 and then served with the U.S. Army. He worked at John Deere and also farmed until his retirement.
He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and St. John’s Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Deb (Craig) Naber of Winthrop, Deanna (David) Fry of Belle Plaine, Sue (Paul) Vincent of Zearing, Sandy (Bob) Moenk of Swisher and Ben (Connie) Demuth of Rowley; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 and Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church and to the family to be given to different organizations.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
