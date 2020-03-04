(1930-2020)
WAVERLY — Dr. John B. Brunkhorst, 89, of Waverly, died Tuesday, March 3, at Waverly Health Center.
He was born May 18, 1930, in Masonville, to Joe Albert and Mae (Kelleher) Brunkhorst. He married Edna Atkins on June 20, 1959, at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio.
John graduated from Lamont Lamont High School and Loras College, and in 1955 graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He interned at Wayne County General Hospital, Detroit. He served two years in the U.S. Air Force before opening a family practice medical clinic in Waverly. He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, Iowa Medical Society and the American Medical Association, and served as the medical officers at the USAF 788 Radar Squadron Base. He retired from medicine in 2000.
He served on many boards and was active in his church, St. Mary Catholic Church, through the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: two daughters, Donna (George) Litman and Sheila (Tony Polanka); three sons, Jim (Val), Bob (Kris) and Alan (Mary) Brunkhorst; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. Joe (Ann) of Iowa Falls, and Phil (Ann) of Masonville; and three sisters, Patricia Mass (Joe Creen) and Monica (Jim) Piersall, both of Cedar Rapids, and Marlene Goetschel of McHenry, Ill.
Preceded in death by: a son, Geoff; and a sister, Mary Jo (John) McFadden of Randila.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials: to Waverly Health Center Foundation, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was passionate about his care of patients, knowing their families, and was also known as the “plat book doctor” for knowing where all the farmers lived. His other passion was being a hands-on farmer with his brothers and sisters and business partner, Roger Goedken.
