(1930-2020)

WAVERLY — Dr. John B. Brunkhorst, 89, of Waverly, died Tuesday, March 3, at Waverly Health Center.

He was born May 18, 1930, in Masonville, to Joe Albert and Mae (Kelleher) Brunkhorst. He married Edna Atkins on June 20, 1959, at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio.

John graduated from Lamont Lamont High School and Loras College, and in 1955 graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He interned at Wayne County General Hospital, Detroit. He served two years in the U.S. Air Force before opening a family practice medical clinic in Waverly. He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, Iowa Medical Society and the American Medical Association, and served as the medical officers at the USAF 788 Radar Squadron Base. He retired from medicine in 2000.

He served on many boards and was active in his church, St. Mary Catholic Church, through the Knights of Columbus.

