August 1, 1939-February 9, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-John Arthur Jordan, 83, of Cedar Falls, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage due to complications of dementia.

He was born August 1, 1939, in Garner, Iowa, the son of William “Bill” Jordan and Sybilla “Billie” Frein. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended the University of Iowa for two years before he and his brother went into the family business, Jordan’s Nursery. In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Blott. They shared 61 years together.

John loved hunting, fishing (especially with sons and grandsons), woodworking, glass making, but most of all his family. He belonged to many organizations over the years: Iowa Association of Nurserymen, Knights of Columbus, Applaud Board, St. Patrick’s Parish Council, and Habitat For Humanity to mention a few. He was always willing to help others out with his “ole work truck” and trailer, especially the St. Pat’s garage sale folks. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his wife, Sally; three children: Jonna (David) Schrupp, Mike (Carol Strein), and David (Julie Van Ryswyk); seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a twin (Jerry) who died at birth, and brothers, Patrick and Dan.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia Simulation House, UNI Foundations (121 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA), or Cedar Valley Hospice.

