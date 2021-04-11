September, 1942—March 29, 2021
John Anthony Davis, 78, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on March 29th at his home in Round Rock, Texas.
John was born in September, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to Ralph and Janette Davis. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960, and attended Iowa State Teachers College. In 1964, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as active duty aboard the U.S.S. Aludra until 1967. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal; he served in the Navy Reserves until 1970.
John briefly worked at Arrowhead Harbor in Cedar Falls before starting his 27 year career at Viking Pump; he retired in 2000 as Purchasing Manager. During his time at Viking Pump, he met his wife of 30 years, Glenda Lee Davis.
John was a dedicated husband. He treasured Glenda. They enjoyed traveling, daily walks, and spending time with their grandchildren. He cherished his role as a grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed running, swimming, biking and reading.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Janette Davis. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Davis; his stepchildren Gregory Martin, Mark Martin, and Bobbi Schmid; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sandy Davis and their 3 children.
At John’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local library.
