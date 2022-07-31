January 10, 1948-July 27, 2022
DYSART-John Albert Freyberger, 74, of Dysart, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by his family, after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. John was born January 10, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ernest and Dorothy (Reynolds) Freyberger. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1965. After high school, he went on to serve as a Flight Navigator in the United States Marines. John married the love of his life, Leanne Slothouber on May 22, 1976. John and Leanne owned and operated a successful McDonalds franchise from 1984 to 2021. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting with his friends and family.
John is survived by his wife Leanne Freyberger, son, Jaimie, daughter, Leah and son Luke; five grandchildren: Jeremigh, Jayden, Tyson, Ryder and Azline; brother, Larry Freyberger, sister, Kathy Morrow, sister Terri (EJ) Torres and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy, brother, Jim (Frey), sisters, Sandy and Joanie and niece, Debbie.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in John’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Memorial Visitation: Friday, August 5, 2022 at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm
Memorial Service: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Ave., at 10:00 am
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
