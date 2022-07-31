DYSART-John Albert Freyberger, 74, of Dysart, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by his family, after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. John was born January 10, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ernest and Dorothy (Reynolds) Freyberger. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1965. After high school, he went on to serve as a Flight Navigator in the United States Marines. John married the love of his life, Leanne Slothouber on May 22, 1976. John and Leanne owned and operated a successful McDonalds franchise from 1984 to 2021. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting with his friends and family.