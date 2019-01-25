John A. Woodring

(1939-2019)
FREDERICKSBURG — John Anson Woodring, 79, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Waverly, son of William “Bill” and Mary (Corell) Woodring. He married Jean Drewelow; the couple later divorced. He married Mary Anderson on May 25, 1999, in Phoenix.
John was a 1957 graduate of Plainfield High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly before entering the U.S. Army in 1962. While in the Army, he was stationed in California and then was deployed to Korea. He came back to the Fredericksburg area and farmed. After he retired from farming, John started working for Leisure Time Golf Cars in New Hampton.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Leanne Woodring of Kansas City, Mo.; a son, Jason (Jenny) Woodring of Fredericksburg; two stepsons, James (Catherine) Beaner and Jason (Tahnee) Beaner, both of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren, Lauren Woodring, Alivia Woodring and Jaxon Woodring; four stepgrandchildren, Jaydon Beaner, Shaylnn Beaner, Chandra Shimek and Treavor Stahlhut; two brothers, Robert Woodring of Galesburg, Ill., James (Shirly) Woodring of Santa Rosa, Calif.; a sister, Andrea Williams of Panama City, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Al Poe of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Barbara Poe; and a brother-in-law, Billy Williams.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, with burial at a later date. Friends may greet the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour before the service Monday at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
John watched the Iowa Hawkeyes intently; it didn’t matter the sport. He also rarely missed coffee club and Here’s 2 U in Fredericksburg. John loved to fish. Traveling and spending time with his grandchildren also meant the world to him. The couple traveled to almost every state together.
