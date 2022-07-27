November 4, 1942-July 24, 2022
John A. Schild, 79, of Lansing, IA, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, IA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 28th, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lansing with Pastor Laura Gentry officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—6:00 PM Wednesday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.