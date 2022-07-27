 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John A. Schild

November 4, 1942-July 24, 2022

John A. Schild, 79, of Lansing, IA, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, IA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 28th, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lansing with Pastor Laura Gentry officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—6:00 PM Wednesday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.

