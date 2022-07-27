John A. Schild, 79, of Lansing, IA, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, IA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 28th, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lansing with Pastor Laura Gentry officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—6:00 PM Wednesday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.