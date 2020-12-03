John A. Schaefer
October 14, 1940-November 22, 2020
John Anthony Schaefer, 80, of La Porte City, died Sunday, November 22, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 14, 1940, in Waterloo, the son of George and Bertha Stohr Schaefer. He married Susan Tooman on January 16, 1965 in Waterloo.
John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Rath Packing Company for seven years, with John Deere for thirty-two years, and part time with Talser for five years. John was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49 and also a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. John enjoyed family, travelling and fishing.
Survivors include: his wife, Susan of La Porte City; his children, Angela (Dustin Miller) Webb of Norwalk, Julie (Chris) Schmitz of La Porte City, Brian Schaefer of Rowley, and Tracy (Mitch) Nissen of Des Moines; nine grandchildren, Cody (Karah) Webb, Karissa (Levi Harrill), Corey (Sierra Rattray) Webb, Dylan (Kayla Mintey) Schmitz, Nicole (Mitchell) Dierks, Jordan (Jacey Roy) Schmitz, Derek Nissen, Brendan Nissen, and Jacob Nissen; three great grandchildren, Emry Webb, Caleb Webb, and Brady Dierks; two brothers, Carl Schaefer of Eagle Center and George (Donna) Schaefer of Eagle Center; two sisters-in-laws, Sue Schaefer of Hudson and Beverly Schaefer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Barbara (James) Weber, Robert Schaefer, James Schaefer, Harold Schaefer, and Geraldine (Bernard) Valenta; a sister-in-law, Janet Schaefer.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in Eagle Center. Full military rites will be conducted by the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
