John A. Schaefer

October 14, 1940-November 22, 2020

John Anthony Schaefer, 80, of La Porte City, died Sunday, November 22, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 14, 1940, in Waterloo, the son of George and Bertha Stohr Schaefer. He married Susan Tooman on January 16, 1965 in Waterloo.

John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Rath Packing Company for seven years, with John Deere for thirty-two years, and part time with Talser for five years. John was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49 and also a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. John enjoyed family, travelling and fishing.