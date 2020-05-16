John A. 'Jack' Petsche

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO—John “Jack” A. Petsche, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 11, at Northcrest Specialty Care.

He was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Epworth, son of John and Martha Grawe Petsche. He married Frances Littig on Dec. 20, 1958, in Osage; she died Nov. 15, 2009. Jack was employed with Rath Packing Co. for 33 years, retiring in 1985. He served in the Marines for four years. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survivors: a sister, Anna Mae (Duane) Jaschen of Waterloo; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, his wife, Fran; a brother, Charles; a sister, Pearl Gross; and a special friend, Bev Rustad.

Services: A private family graveside service will take place at Garden of Memories. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Jack and Fran spent time at their cabin by the river, for he was an avid fisherman. He also loved to garden, always making sure there were tomatoes for canning so they would last the year. Jack was full of life and love and will be missed.

