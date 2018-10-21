WATERLOO — John Gary, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 15.
He was born June 7, 1954, in Goodman, Miss., son of Thorton Gary and Georgia Mabry Gary. He married Yvonne Lindsey in March 1983. She preceded him in death in June 2004.
He was a 1972 graduate of East Waterloo High School. John was employed at Viking Pump until he retired in 2004. He was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Survived by: two sons and three daughters, Derrick (Brandie) Johnson of Waterloo, Shawnee and Johnee of Cedar Rapids, Kynesha Harrington and Jalen Gary, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Josephine Wise, Laura Scott and Viola Gary, all of Waterloo, and Minnie Gary of Des Moines; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Sarah Hoskins of Waterloo, and their granddaughter they are raising, Nila’ja Goodson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Bobbie (Jim) Barnes; his brothers, Thorton “Dick” Gary Jr. and Silas Gary.
Services: noon Monday, Oct. 22, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 21, and for an hour before services Monday, both at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1820 W. Sixth St.
As a retired man he enjoyed his time working with the elderly through AARP until his death with many awards and recognitions.
