(1932-2020)
WATERLOO — John A. Feller, 87, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
He was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Elkader, son of William and Agneta Moser Feller, and graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army, 1953-1955, during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge.
He married Verdis “Ann” Brooks on May 11, 1956, at United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point.
John worked for Illinois Central Railroad for a couple years before joining John Deere. He retired in 1988 from the Engine Works. He was a member of the UAW Local 838, American Legion Becker Chapman Post No. 138 and Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kim Chapman of Waterloo; two sons, Bob (Gail Cone) of Le Claire and Dan (Sue) Feller of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Danielle, Blake, and Dakota Feller; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Jade; a sister, June Brink of Littleton‚ Colo.; two brothers-in-law, Vaylard (Betty) Brooks and Victor Brooks; six sisters-in-law, Verlene Kelly, ValJean Berg, Veronica Fugate, Valetta Radloff, Vikki (Jim Fierstine) Welsh and Ardelle Brooks; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, Doug; a son-in-law, Craig Chapman; and four brothers-in-law, Ed Brink, Vance Brooks, Verle Brooks, and Harley Radloff.
Services: Graveside services will be held followed with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites will be performed by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
John’s favorite pastimes were fishing and playing cards. He and Verdis spent a lot of their summers at their cabin in Lansing, and their winters at their home in Apache Junction, Ariz.
