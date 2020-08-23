John A. Conrads

John Abel Conrads was born to Jann J. Conrads and Jakoba (Ennenga) Conrads on October 30, 1931 in Pewsum, Ostfriesland, Germany, and immigrated to Parkersburg, Iowa, USA in 1951 with his parents and three younger brothers. He returned to Germany in 1952 to marry the girl he had left behind, Käthe Jakoba Funk. Through the German education system, he became a master blacksmith, having apprenticed in Grossmidlung. He and Käthe then returned to Waterloo, Iowa in 1955 with their toddler son, Jann Bernhard Conrads, and became American citizens in 1963. At this time, both his and his son’s names were Americanized to “John”, and his wife’s name was changed to “Katie”. John and Katie’s daughters, Elaine and Heidi, were both born in Waterloo, Iowa.