John A. Conrads

(1931-2020)
John Abel Conrads was born to Jann J. Conrads and Jakoba (Ennenga) Conrads on October 30, 1931 in Pewsum, Ostfriesland, Germany, and immigrated to Parkersburg, Iowa, USA in 1951 with his parents and three younger brothers. He returned to Germany in 1952 to marry the girl he had left behind, Käthe Jakoba Funk. Through the German education system, he became a master blacksmith, having apprenticed in Grossmidlung. He and Käthe then returned to Waterloo, Iowa in 1955 with their toddler son, Jann Bernhard Conrads, and became American citizens in 1963. At this time, both his and his son’s names were Americanized to “John”, and his wife’s name was changed to “Katie”. John and Katie’s daughters, Elaine and Heidi, were both born in Waterloo, Iowa.
John started his working life in America with various trucking companies. He achieved an Associates Degree in Diesel Mechanics and began a long career with Deere & Company in Waterloo. He moved his family to both Germany and Iran for work assignments with Deere, and travelled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, Russia, and the Middle East while founding Deere’s marketing beginnings in those parts of the world, tallying visits to 63 countries. His later assignments were in Moline, IL and Waterloo as General Service Manager. He retired from Deere at age 58 and then became a house-building contractor in Boulder and Longmont, Colorado, where his two daughters and their families lived. He built over 60 deluxe homes through 2010, and then decided to retire a second time, to enjoy family life.
He was active in church, taught adult Sunday School for many years, was president of the Longmont Home Builder’s Association, and enjoyed speaking, teaching, and consulting for a wide range of industries including the Farm Implement Dealer’s Association. He participated in various industry committees and published many technical papers. John was a “jack of all trades”, and could make or fix anything.
John is survived by his wife Katie of 68 years, his son, John (Joanne) Conrads, his daughter, Elaine (Craig) Drake, and his daughter, Heidi (Tim) Sullivan. He was Opa to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers and their families: Abe (Wilma) Conrads, Jake (Dorothy) Conrads, and Bernie (Evelyn) Conrads. A small graveside service took place on August 13th at Foothills Gardens of Memories in Longmont, Colorado, with close family and friends present.
