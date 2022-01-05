January 25, 1948-December 30, 2021

WATERLOO-John A. Cole, 73, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 30, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born January 25, 1948 in Waterloo, son of Frank and Esther Scribner Cole. He married Grace Lauer in 1970 in Fredericka. They were later divorced. He married Jan Roschke on June 19, 1976 in Waterloo. She died December 6, 2006.

John was employed in newspaper vending distribution with the Des Moines Register and Waterloo Courier for over 30 years. He also delivered for Pizza Hut, Flowerama and medical records for MercyOne and UnityPoint Health. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Survivors include: a daughter, Dawn Ann Cole of Waterloo; a son, John Cole, Jr. of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Stephanie Wills, Danielle Cole, Crystal Cole, Dylan Cole and John Wessels; eight great grandchildren, Billy, Braydon, Brooklynn, Bailee, Calvyn, Aaliyah, Patience and Cameron; and two brothers, Roy Cole of Sacramento, California and Jim Cole of Evansdale.

Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m. today, January 5, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

