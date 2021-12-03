June 11, 1938-December 1, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-Johanna Willemie Rottink, age 83, of Clarksville, Iowa was born the daughter of Henry J. and Jacobena W. (Meester) Wolters on June 11, 1938 rural Parkersburg Grundy County, Iowa. She received her education from the Country Butler Township #4 in Grundy County. Before marriage she worked at a drugstore in Grundy Center.

On December 21, 1955, Jo was united in marriage with Donald Rottink at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. The couple made their home on a farm in the Allison area following their marriage and raised three children. They then moved south of Clarksville in 1963 to continue farming. The couple later divorced. In 1961 Jo was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Jo was a member of the United Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She always enjoyed participating in the ice cream socials and soup suppers. Jo and Donald would also attend the Mariners group as well.

On the farm Jo would keep busy by raising livestock, tending to the fields and cattle. Then end the day by cooking and cleaning for the family. She was the hardest working farm wife and mother. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, embroidering, crossword puzzles, and gardening. She took great pride in her Christmas Cactus.

Jo passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarksville Nursing Home in Clarksville, due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Taylor Rottink and Greg Rottink; her parents; two sisters, Jeanette Wolters and Ruth Wolters; one brother, John Wolters, who died in infancy; and two half-sisters, Jennie Claasen and Anna Pagel.

Jo is survived by one daughter, Linda (Robert) Cmelik of Waterloo, Iowa; two sons, Dennis (Dawn) Rottink of Clarksville and Calvin (Connie) Rottink, of Clarksville; five grandchildren; Nathan (Jenica) Cmelik, Amanda Thompson, Kylie (Gavin) Steege, Kolton (Emmy) Rottink, Matt (Dani) Rottink; ten great grandchildren, Loralei and Marabeth Cmelik, Ainsley and Milley Thompson, Treyton, Taylor, Trynlee, and Trigg Steege, and Austin and Addi Rottink; four sisters, Gertrude Wessels of Allison, Elaine Viet of Allison, Martha Hawes of Missouri, and Delores (Lloyd) Reeder of Alantic, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the First United Church of Christ—Pleasant Valley church in rural Clarksville. With burial at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

First United Church of Christ—Pleasant Valley requires all attending to wear a mask.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society

