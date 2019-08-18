Johanna Schmitt

(1923-2019)
DIKE —- Johanna Josephine (Meester) Schmitt, 95, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Dike, died Thursday, Aug. 15, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Nov. 26, 1923, in rural Grundy County, daughter of Henry H. and Grace (Meyer) Meester. Johanna was raised on a Grundy County farm and educated in a one-room schoolhouse, graduating from the eighth-grade. On Jan. 22, 1942, she married Cornelius Alvin Schmitt at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church, Holland, Iowa.
They made their home on a farm in rural Dike. Johanna was active in the farming operation driving tractor, hauling grain, feeding animals, and helping with the milking. Following retirement in 1984, Corny and Johanna spent their winters in Florida and traveled throughout the U.S. as well as Europe and Israel. Johanna was a life-long member of Pleasant Valley Reformed Church.
Survivors: three sons, Kenneth Dale (Joan) Schmitt of Rio Vista, Calif., Donal Craig (Cindy) Schmitt of Canton, Ga., and Keith Randall (Eileen) Schmitt of Newtown, Pa.; grandchildren, Matthew (Kimberley) Schmitt, Kristen (Mathew) Easterday, Michelle Schmitt, Christopher (Erin) Schmitt, Amanda Schmitt, Stephanie (Christopher) Hill, Perry (Mary Ann) Schmitt; stepgrandchildren, Alexandra (Lance) Springer, Jennifer (Bill) Kerry; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; sisters, Matilda and Viola; brothers, Melvin and Harlan; and an infant sister, Marilyn.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20,at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland (Fern) with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike-Chapel, in Dike, and for an hour before services at the church. Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Western Home Communities.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Johanna became an expert in ceramics, cross stitching, and hand quilting (making an estimated 100 quilts.) She baked thousands of pies, many for church functions. Cornelius and Johanna became active in and enjoyed square dancing; for 30 years, they would travel across the country attending square dancing conventions.
