Johanna M. Boss
0 entries

Johanna M. Boss

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johanna Boss

Johanna Boss

(1922-2020)

WATERLOO -- Johanna Margarete Boss, 97, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at Cedar Valley Hospice.

She was born Nov. 15, 1922, in Erbstadt, Germany, to Friedrich Bellinger and Maria Susanna Weisenstein. She married William Boss on April 9, 1948, in Germany.

Johanna was a homemaker.

Survived by: a son, Tom; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Hansen of La Porte City, Michelle (Ryan) Ostrem of Ames, Megan (Alex) Jensen of Waterloo, Katie (John Brownlie) Boss of Cedar Rapids, Meredith (Eric) Frickson of Evansdale and Nicole (Daniel) Allensworth of Des Moines; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Karin; and a son-in-law, David.

Services: are not planned.

Johanna enjoyed playing cards and SORRY, watching Dr. Phil every afternoon and cooking and baking. She also loved Chinese food; specifically pineapple chicken,Kit Kats and most importantly, being an 'Oma.'

To plant a tree in memory of Johanna Boss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News