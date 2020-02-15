Johanna M. Boss

(1922-2020)
WATERLOO -- Johanna Margarete Boss, 97, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born Nov. 15, 1922, in Erbstadt, Germany, to Friedrich Bellinger and Maria Susanna Weisenstein. She married William Boss on April 9, 1948, in Germany.
Johanna was a homemaker.
Survived by: a son, Tom; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Hansen of La Porte City, Michelle (Ryan) Ostrem of Ames, Megan (Alex) Jensen of Waterloo, Katie (John Brownlie) Boss of Cedar Rapids, Meredith (Eric) Frickson of Evansdale and Nicole (Daniel) Allensworth of Des Moines; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Karin; and a son-in-law, David.
Services: are not planned.
Johanna enjoyed playing cards and SORRY, watching Dr. Phil every afternoon and cooking and baking. She also loved Chinese food; specifically pineapple chicken,Kit Kats and most importantly, being an 'Oma.'
