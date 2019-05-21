(1930-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Johanna “Jo” Garrett, 89, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, May 19, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.
She was born March 11, 1930, on the family farm in Palermo Township, daughter of Herman and Ubena (Rozevink) Beenken. On Feb. 24, 1951, she married Eugene Shuey. The two later divorced. On Feb. 21, 1970, she married William “Bill” Garrett in Missouri. He died Dec. 24, 1994.
She attended country school through the eighth grade. When Jo’s children were older, she began her working career outside of the home at many local businesses in Grundy Center that included Bill’s Restaurant, High Hopes, Skandia Inn, where she worked as the manager, Christo’s and lastly Family Foods, where she worked in the deli for more than 17 years until she retired.
Survived by: her children, Cheryl (Randy) Kriz, Darrel (Barbara) Shuey, Dean (Karen) Shuey, all of Grundy Center, Valorie (Allan) Hansen of Holland, Darwin (Becki Jo) Shuey of Grundy Center and William “Bill” Garrett of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Beenken and Beverly Beenken.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands; a grandson, Kortney Kriz; a great-grandson, Emmett Allan Hansen; six siblings, Herman Beenken, Katherine Zech, Jennie Van Deest, Grace Harrenstein, Jake Beenken and Lutjen Beenken.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the American Lutheran Church, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Jo loved cooking and was known for her famous baked beans, fried bread and ‘Jo’s Potato Salad’. She was a hard worker her entire life. She enjoyed meeting the public and made many lasting relationships throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
