WATERLOO — Joey Nelson, 80, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Rosewood Estates.
She was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Iowa City, daughter of John and Phyllis Abernathy Burke. She married Edward Nelson on Feb. 15, 1957, in Ottumwa. He died May 7, 2014.
Joey was employed with Sears for 15 years and retired from ABC Insurance in Hudson.
Survivors include: a son, John (Sharon) Nelson of Ottumwa; a daughter, Lori (Tim) Woodson of Oelwein; her grandchildren, Holly (Trevor) Roberts of Hudson, Benji (Lindsay) Lorenz of Denver, Burgandi (Kenny) Carr of Albia, Meghan (Tim) Guiter of Des Moines, Sarah (Matty Schultz) Nelson of Worcester, Mass., Peyton Nelson of Ottumwa, Sayer Woodson of Cedar Falls, Spencer Woodson of Oelwein and Whitney (Ryan) Happel of LaCrosse, Wis.; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mike Burke of Davenport.
Preceded in death by: a son, Richard Nelson; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lorenz.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, with inurnment in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Hudson AMVETS.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Joey loved her family and spending time with them. She decorated for holidays, and every year with new decorations. Her black poodle, BJ, was her constant companion. She would spend her days gardening, doing crafts or preparing for the weekly Taco Tuesday dinner. She would say “You better be there!”
