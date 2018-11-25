(1958-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — JoEllen Kay Grapp, 60, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
She was born July 25, 1958, at Schoitz Hospital, Waterloo, to Edward and LaVonne (Christiason) Baseler. On June 20, 1981, she married Stewart Grapp at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1976. Jo went on to attend Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and received her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse for the American Red Cross, at Hansen Elementary, and her most recent employment was through UnityPoint Health as an occupational nurse at John Deere. She was a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, was a deacon and elder of the church and was a member of the P.E.O Chapter.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Sarah (Nick) Hellman of Cedar Falls; a son, Josh Grapp (Abbi Rust) of Cedar Falls; a brother, John (Pam) Baseler of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Joseph and Emma; and nieces, Carrie, Laura and Jessica.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. After services, all are welcomed to join the family at the Shared Life Center in the church for a time of fellowship. A private family burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Jo was an extremely compassionate and humble individual, giving her time to the community in various ways. She was an avid sewer, loved cooking, traveling and gardening. The most important thing to Jo was her family and she loved spending time with her grandkids and sharing in their activities.
