December 11, 1972-November 27, 2022

Joel William Meana, age 49, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Joel was born December 11, 1972, in Waterloo, Iowa to John and June Meana. He attended Waterloo East High School and graduated from Mountain Home, Arkansas. He went on to attend UNI.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Meana; mother, June Meana; brother, Colin Meana; and his beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Joel was preceded in death by his father, John Meana.

