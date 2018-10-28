Joel R. Guldner, 59, passed away in his sleep at home in Reno, Nevada on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Joel was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from West High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in German and History, Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. Joel attended law school for one semester before switching to and earning a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Iowa. Reading and research were his true passions.
Joel worked in libraries in Iowa, Michigan, Oregon and Nevada at various times during his career. He was a librarian for the Legislative Counsel in Carson City and was the librarian for the Washoe County Library located within the senior citizens center just prior to working at the University of Nevada, Reno, library.
Joel loved animals, especially his dogs. He volunteered with his dogs at nursing and retirement homes. He was an avid swimmer, participating in the master’s program and teaching children with down’s syndrome to swim. Joel loved history, politics, swimming, baking (he was an amazing baker!), knitting and travel.
Joel loved his friends, doing anything with them outside from driving to Virginia City for Hot August Nights to cruising up to the Lake to explore for the day. Joel was a voracious reader and still studied German and researched, everything, to this day. Joel was always an advocate for senior citizens as well.
Joel is survived by his mother, Dorothy Guldner, Cedar Falls, Iowa, brothers, John (Mimi), Jeff (Linda), nephews and niece (John and Connor Guldner, Cassey and Cody Guldner), cousins and many friends. Joel has friends scattered throughout the United States and Canada, all of whom loved him very much and miss him dearly.
We will miss Joel’s zest for life, pursuit of learning and cultural experiences, and his friendship and love. Joel was a true intellectual and gentleman. He was a humanitarian who believed in equality and appreciation of diversity. Joel believed in equal access to the right to vote, and in participation in our political system.
Per his wishes, Joel was cremated in a private ceremony at La Paloma Funeral Home in Reno, Nevada. His ashes, and the ashes of his pets that passed before him, will be scattered in the Mississippi River near McGregor, Iowa.
Donations may be made in Joel’s name to your local chapter of the ASPCA, the Humane Society Fund in Reno, NV, or the Shakespeare Fund in Reno, NV. These organizations were close to Joel’s heart.
