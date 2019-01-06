(1955-2018)
CEDAR FALLS -- Joel Patrick Koger, 63, of Olathe, Kan., formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Dec. 29.
He was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Richard B. Koger and Jane Garrabrant Koger. He married Lisa Cole in 1984 in Waterloo. They were later divorced.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974. In 1975 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. He graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 1984. He recently retired, having been employed by Olathe Utilities for 30 years.
Survived by: his mother, of Waterloo; three sons, Nicholas, Mitchell and Kriston, all of Olathe; and a grandson, Easton.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a brother, John.
Services: a celebration of life will take place at a later date in Olathe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.