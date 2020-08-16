(1946-2020)
Joel P. Hites, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 12 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Paul L. and Bernice L. Carroll Hites. Joel graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. He married Jean M. Crandall Aug. 28, 1971; she died July 18, 2015. He worked for John Deere for 27 years as an industrial trucker; retiring in 1999.
Survived by: two sons, Paul (Angie) Hites‚ Waverly‚ and Mike Hites‚ Waterloo; son-in-law, Jason Workentine‚ Waterloo; six grandchildren: Jacob, Brittney, and Candice Workentine, and Samantha, Joel, and Tucker Hites; brother-in-law, Ken Heronimus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Karen Sagert-Hites‚ Minneapolis. Preceded by: wife; daughter, Janet Hites-Workentine; grandson, Casey Workentine; sister, Gloria Heronimus; brother, Melvin Hites.
Services: 11 AM Monday, Aug. 17 at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
