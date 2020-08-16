Joel P. Hites

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Waverly, son of Paul L. and Bernice L. Carroll Hites. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. He married Jean M. Crandall Aug. 28, 1971; she died July 18, 2015. He worked for John Deere for 27 years as an industrial trucker, retiring in 1999.