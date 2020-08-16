You have permission to edit this article.
Joel P. Hites
Joel P. Hites

Joel P. Hites

(1946-2020)

Joel P. Hites, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.

He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Waverly, son of Paul L. and Bernice L. Carroll Hites. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. He married Jean M. Crandall Aug. 28, 1971; she died July 18, 2015. He worked for John Deere for 27 years as an industrial trucker, retiring in 1999.

Survived by: two sons, Paul (Angie) Hites, Waverly‚ and Mike (Tina) Hites, Waterloo; son-in-law, Jason Warkenthien , Waterloo; six grandchildren: Jacob and Brittney Warkenthien, Candace Little, and Samantha, Joel, and Tucker Hites; brother-in-law, Ken Heronimus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Karen Sagert-Hites, Minneapolis. Preceded by: wife; daughter, Janet Hites-Warkenthien; grandson, Casey Little; sister, Gloria Heronimus; brother, Melvin Hites.

Graveside Services: 11 AM Monday, Aug. 17, Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo; Memorials: to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

