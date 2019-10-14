(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Joel Lee Seegers, 67, of Central City, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
He was born April 1, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Mervin and Eldora Seegers.
He graduated from Linn Mar High School in Marion in 1970 and from Wartburg College in Waverly. He married Char on Oct. 4, 1975, in Grinnell.
He worked with his dad and brother at Alpha Crushed Stone. He also held jobs which included black topping, wrecker business and machinery moving. He started working with his family at Seeger’s Truck and Trailer Repair in 1982, which is where he worked until 2018.
Survived by: his wife, Char; his mother, Eldora of Marion; brother, John (Connie) Seegers of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Julie (Pat) Jones of Toddville; a niece and eight nephews; and a brother-in-law, Howard (Sue) McDonough of Grinnell.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father, Mervin; and an infant sister, JoAnn Kay.
Celebration of life service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will follow the service until 6 p.m. in the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Casual attire is encouraged.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Joel loved being at home in the country near Stone City. He loved the land and planted trees for the next generation. Joel was a great cook (better than Char!). Together, they had some wonderful trips overseas, always enjoying local foods and beers. Joel also enjoyed visiting U.S. National Parks and the states’ capitals as well as blacksmithing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.