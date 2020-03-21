Joel B. Berry

(1949-2020)

WATERLOO -- Joel Brian Berry, 71, of rural Dundee, formerly of Waterloo, died of cancer at home Wednesday, March 18.

He was born March 8, 1949, in Waterloo. In 1967 he graduated from Columbus High School, then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in physical education and math in 1977. He was in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 and served in South Korea.

Joel married Becky Kimmerle on Aug. 21, 1982. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester for 28 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kate Berry and Ali (Nathan) Hall; a son, Tyler Berry; a brother, Jack (Dee) Berry; three sisters, Deborah Albrecht, Bridget Berry and Kate (Carl) Jackson; and a sister-in-law, Carol Berry.

Preceded in death by: his father, True Jack Berry Jr.; his mother, Beverly (Ferger) Berry; and a brother, Kyle Berry.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: to Special Olympics Iowa or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Over the years, Joel found joy in playing softball, coaching Little League, traveling on his motorcycle, spending time at the card table with friends, jogging, and hosting an annual Labor Day party. We will never forget his generosity, hospitality, hard work ethic, and loyalty to those he loved.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.