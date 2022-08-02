Joel and Rosemary Sult

July 27, 2022

ALLISON-Joel William Sult, age 70, and Rosemary Annette (Meyer) Sult, age 68, of Allison, Iowa, entered into Heaven’s glory on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as the result of a car/train accident.

Their visitation will be held from 4:30–8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium. Their funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium in Allison, Iowa, with Pastor Jeremy Van Genderen presiding. Burial will be held at Allison Cemetery.

Joel was born on October 21, 1951, to Weldon “Welly” and Lillian “Toodles” (Thieman) Sult of Marble Rock, Iowa. Joel was the second of three children. Joel was a Boy Scout and achieved the highest merit, Eagle Scout. He graduated as a Rockford Warrior, Class of ‘69. Joel had many adventures, including a European backpacking trip and cross-country motorcycle rides. Joel tried his hand at many trades including a salesman, phone company man, short order cook, carpet installer, welder, tire man, and in the end, a master electrician. Each one of his jobs gave Joel the knowledge and ability to tackle any problem. Joel surrendered his life to the Lord on April 17, 1997. He had a passion for learning more about his Lord and Savior and was always looking for opportunities to share his faith with everyone he encountered. He served in various leadership positions at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, including deacon, elder, adult Sunday School leader, and praise team singer, and could always be counted on to lead a round of “Happy Birthday” whenever anyone at church had a birthday.

Rosemary was born on January 23, 1954, to Edward and Marjorie (Miller) Meyer of Greene, Iowa. Rosemary was the fourth of nine children. The Meyer family moved to a dairy farm in Clarksville in 1969, where Rosemary lived until graduating from Clarksville High School, Class of ‘72. Rosemary attended Allen School of Nursing, graduating as a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse in Waterloo, Mason City, and Milwaukee before landing at Waverly Municipal Hospital, retiring in 2001. Rosemary was a quiet leader with a strong faith, teaching Sunday School, and coordinating and leading the women’s ministries at Trinity Reformed Church. She also led Cub Scouts and 4-H and had strong involvement in Allison Little Lambs Daycare. She meticulously kept the books for her and Joel’s businesses and also served as an administrative and financial assistant for Trinity Reformed Church in Allison for many years. Rosemary added many ‘adopted’ kids to her family through her passion and work at EF, getting exchange students connected with host families, including her own.

Joel and Rosemary were united in marriage on June 25, 1977. The couple first lived in Mason City, followed work to Milwaukee and settled into their hometown of Allison in 1982. They carved out a life in Allison for 40 years and were strong members of the community while building Sult Electric, Joe’s Carwash, and Sult Mini Storage. Joel was a recent member of the Lion’s Club, and both Joel and Rosemary were heavily involved with Trinity Reformed Church, with many members being considered their closest friends. Joel was a lifelong member of the River City Barbershop Chorus in Mason City. He loved to sing with anyone, willing or not, and Rosemary loved to cheer him on. They traveled to many shows, and Joel performed on many stages, including Carnegie Hall. Joel and Rosemary had fun traveling, camping, golfing, and hitting up any garage sale. They fiercely loved their family and found ways to make time for each grandchild.

Joel and Rosemary are survived by their three children: Kelly (Adam) Peuse of Ames, Iowa, Casey (Theresa) Sult of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Kara (Adam) Halford of Urbandale, Iowa; their nine grandchildren: Sophia, Tyce, and Bryson Peuse; Eliza, Lincoln, and Mason Sult; and John, Eady, and Jack Halford. Extended family members include Joel’s siblings: Nancy (Larry) Glubka of Eugene, Oregon, and Jon (Rhonda) Sult of Marble Rock, Iowa; Rosemary’s siblings: Anita (Jim) Kowalski of Salinas, California, Steven (Barb) Meyer of Clarksville, Iowa, David Meyer of Clarksville, Iowa, Stanley (Denise) Meyer of Clarksville, Iowa, Heidi (Jeff) Kayser of Webster City, Iowa, Thomas (Brenda) Meyer of Parkersburg, Iowa, and Ginger (Scott) Schild of Clarksville, Iowa; brother-in-law Dan Gritzner of Batavia, Illinois; and foreign exchange students: Stefanie (Dirk) Linnemann of Germany, Ilona Huuhtanen of Finland, Christa (Xaver) Hangartner of Switzerland, and Tobias (Marion) Jaeger of Germany.

They are preceded in death by both their parents as well as Rosemary’s sister Diana Gritzner.

