(1944-2019)
WATERLOO -- Joe “Pat” Van Dorn, 75, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born May 8, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Lyle M. and Dorothy Holland Van Dorn. He married Mary Rae Spotts in Waterloo in 1968; they later divorced. He married Wanda Lubert Stahl in Springfield, Mo., in 1993.
He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1962 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University. He worked at Control Data in Minnesota from 1968 to 1977 as a computer manufacturing engineer. In 1977, he returned to Waterloo to work at Chamberlain Manufacturing in research and development as a mechanical design engineer for several years until his retirement. He was also the president of the Cedar Valley Chess Club in 1980.
Survived by: his wife, Wanda Stahl of Waterloo; three sons, Brian (Carolyn) Van Dorn of Minneapolis‚ Scott (Wendy Valentine) Van Dorn of Iowa Falls, and Sean Van Dorn of Rochester, Minn.; a daughter, Heather (Joseph) Schoenberger of La Porte City; three stepdaughters, Chantel (Reinhard) Boeschen and Christine (Timothy) Nieman, both of Waterloo, and Stacey (Eric) Millar of Washburn; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita (Kenny) Trost of Waterloo, and Phyllis Hausladen of West Lafayette, Ind.; and a brother, Edward "Pete" (Marissa) Van Dorn of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a stepson, Michael Stahl; a grandson, Brandon Nieman; four brothers, John, Richard, Jerry and Timothy Van Dorn; and a sister, Sheila Francis.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Trinity Episcopal Parish, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorial fund: will be established
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.