April 4, 1932—January 11, 2021

On Monday, January 11, 2021, Joe Lynn Nelson passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 88. Joe was born on April 4, 1932, in the doctor’s office in Storm Lake, Iowa to Vernon (Red) and Greta Nelson. His family resided in Marathon, Iowa, and eventually relocated to Cedar Falls. Joe worked at his father’s funeral home in Cedar Falls before starting college and received his bachelor’s degree from UNI. He joined the Navy in 1952 as a Naval Cadet. He became a pilot and flew off of Naval carrier ships. He retired in 1975 with the rank of Captain.

In 1968, Joe moved his family to Vienna, Virginia to start a job in personnel with the Federal Communications Commission in Washington D.C. In 1988, he retired as the Assistant Bureau Chief of Field Operations and returned to Cedar Falls a few years later. In his retirement, he enjoyed working at the Beaver Hill’s Country Club and at his friend’s restaurant establishment, Toads.