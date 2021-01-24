April 4, 1932—January 11, 2021
On Monday, January 11, 2021, Joe Lynn Nelson passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 88. Joe was born on April 4, 1932, in the doctor’s office in Storm Lake, Iowa to Vernon (Red) and Greta Nelson. His family resided in Marathon, Iowa, and eventually relocated to Cedar Falls. Joe worked at his father’s funeral home in Cedar Falls before starting college and received his bachelor’s degree from UNI. He joined the Navy in 1952 as a Naval Cadet. He became a pilot and flew off of Naval carrier ships. He retired in 1975 with the rank of Captain.
In 1968, Joe moved his family to Vienna, Virginia to start a job in personnel with the Federal Communications Commission in Washington D.C. In 1988, he retired as the Assistant Bureau Chief of Field Operations and returned to Cedar Falls a few years later. In his retirement, he enjoyed working at the Beaver Hill’s Country Club and at his friend’s restaurant establishment, Toads.
During his time in Virginia, he became a lifelong Washington D.C. sports fan. He was very involved in his church at Andrew Chapel United Methodist in Vienna, VA and at United Methodist in Cedar Falls. He sang in the choir and served as an usher for both congregations. He was also very active in the American Legion Post 180 in Vienna. He served as Commander, 1st Vice Commander, Chaplin, and Legion Baseball Commissioner. At the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49, he served as the Finance Officer, Commander, and State Chaplin. He was also in the Honor Guard for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice, and his former wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his daughters, Kristi Schottler (James) and Sara Johnson (William) both of Virginia; his six grandsons; three great grandchildren; and his brother Richard (Merv).
He will be buried with military honors at the Marine Corps Base Quantico located in Virginia at a yet to be determined date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to local churches or the Salvation Army at Joe’s request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.