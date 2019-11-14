(1954-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Joe D. Andersen, 65, of Independence, died Monday, Nov. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo.
He was born March 19, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Ernest F. and Murial M. (Dillion) Andersen. Shortly after high school he married Susan Greenwood in Independence, and they were later divorced. On Feb. 11, 1978, he married Zelda Jean Franck in Independence.
Joe was a member of the Independence High School class of 1973. For many years he worked for Larson Construction and later for Jensen Trucking in Independence.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters Laura (Donnie) Bjorheim of Galesville, Wis., and Lynn (Joseph) Schwinghammer of Independence; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Buchtela of Oelwein; a son, Chad (Lisa) Stelter of Independence; five grandchildren, Ashley and Katie Buchtela, Brandon Schwinghammer, and Troy and Matt Stelter; a sister, Carol (Wayne) Hilliard of Brandon; a brother, Don (Cherly) Andersen of Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Leonard Buchtela.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Independence VFW Hall, 128 Third Ave. N.E. Reiff Family Center- Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Condolence may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Joe loved spending time outdoors, spending time with his pets and hunting with family and friends. He loved a lot of things during his life, but his family was the most important thing to him.
