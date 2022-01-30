Joe Buckley

November 5, 1946-January 27, 2022

On Jan 27th, 2022, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord.

He was born to Joe and Donna Buckley on Nov 5th, 1946, in Covington, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Donna Buckley, and a brother-in-law, George Wosmansky.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol; two sons, Bill (Kris Hall) and Brad; six grandchildren, Stephen, (Bobbi), Marrissa, Andrew, Greg, Justine, Matt; and great grandchildren, Sam and Emmett Jameson. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and special step-grandchildren, whom he loved.

His parents moved to Waterloo, Iowa at a young age, where he grew up there and graduated from West High School. He loved playing football and was a center for the Wahawks. He attended Northeast Missouri State College prior to joining the United States Marines. While serving in the Marines, Bill met the love of his life, Carol Mork, and married her on Nov 20th, 1966. Bill was stationed in Beaufort, South Carolina, where they started their life journey together.

After serving his time in the Marines, they returned to Waterloo, where he started his career with Northwestern Bell. He spent many years working his way into management and made many moves along the way. He retired from Quest with a long successful career.

He had a passion for his family and was happiest when he was with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bill’s love of golf kept him active and working at different courses. He loved his golf buddies and shared his love of golf with his brother and made golf clubs working in his golf shop. He grew up hunting and fishing with his Dad, and carried that love of outdoors to enjoying it with his sons, brother and nephews, into his retirement years. Bill’s love of football stayed with him throughout his life and he was a life long Iowa Hawkeye Fan. “Football Saturdays” with the family were some of his favorite times and a great place for him to share his stories that he was famous for.

His greatest love is his family, and he leaves us all with his love, fun times, and big smile. We will all miss his crazy jokes, funny stories, and magic tricks he loved showing the kids. Our love for you is eternal.

A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.